Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted Philippe Coutinho is “our player” and there have never been any discussions about a transfer for the Brazilian despite links with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Per ESPN FC, Coutinho is nearing a return to action having been sidelined since November 26. Klopp does not believe the playmaker’s injury will have had any impact on potential suitors eyeing the 24-year-old up, but he sent out a warning that he is not for sale:

It would be nice if big clubs thought like this and forgot about a player completely because he’s been injured for five or six weeks. But big clubs don’t think this way unfortunately. It was not a big injury so there was no question of him not being the same player afterwards. But we never had any ideas or any plans or any talks about this because he is our player and there are no other ideas. And nothing has changed.

Liverpool face an EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Southampton on Wednesday before the weekend’s huge Premier League game at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Sunday.



Lars Baron/Getty Images



It is little surprise that Coutinho has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, as he has been one of Liverpool’s star players since moving to Merseyside from Inter Milan for £8.5 million in January 2013.

He was voted the club’s player of the season in 2014-15 and 2015-16, and before picking up an ankle problem, he netted five Premier League goals and provided five assists in 13 appearances in the current campaign, per WhoScored.com.

Coutinho: Premier League Stats at Liverpool Season Appearances (as a sub) Minutes Goals Assists 2016-17 12(1) 967 5 5 2015-16 24(2) 2005 8 5 2014-15 32(3) 2801 5 5 2013-14 28(5) 2338 5 7 2012-13 12(1) 933 3 5 WhoScored.com

Coutinho’s contract with Liverpool runs until 2020. However, Barca and Real both have huge pulling power, as well as the necessary funds to tempt him away from Anfield should he continue his phenomenal form when he returns to action.

Per James Pearce in the Liverpool Echo, Spanish outlet Sport previously claimed the Brazil international is Barcelona’s top transfer target, and they could almost guarantee Coutinho a chance at winning major silverware.

Under Klopp, Liverpool are becoming a major force in English football once again, and they should be back in the UEFA Champions League next season.

However, if they fail to continue their title challenge right to the end of the season—or drop out of the top four altogether—Coutinho could be tempted by a move to Spain, as Luis Suarez was in 2014.

Pearce noted Coutinho recently said he feels “happy, settled and comfortable” at Liverpool, but his report also revealed the playmaker is not among Liverpool’s top earners.

As well as Klopp issuing hands-off warnings, Liverpool need to show Coutinho they value him as much as any other player if they are to prevent speculation continuing about a potential departure to Spain.