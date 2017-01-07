Liverpool’s hunt for silverware continues on Sunday as they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Anfield for their FA Cup third-round clash.

The domestic cup competitions offer the Reds a strong chance of landing glory this term, but Jurgen Klopp’s side have also displayed excellent consistency in the Premier League.

The League Two outfit arrive on Merseyside on the crest of a wave, residing in second place in their division.

Here is how you can watch the action unfold:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Time: 1.30 p.m. GMT/8.30 a.m. ET

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK only), Fox Sports 1 (U.S. only)

Live Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer 2Go

Preview

After beginning the season with a suspect defensive lineup, many believed the campaign could be a tricky affair for Klopp and his squad.

However, the Reds have chosen to attack every opponent and implement the manager’s “heavy metal” brand of football, and they’ve found success so far this season.

Roberto Firmino has been converted into a centre-forward, giving the Reds a fluid point of the attack as Daniel Sturridge sits on the bench.



Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images



Klopp is likely to ring the changes, but Plymouth have already been active in the January transfer market, capturing a former Liverpool player.

Jakub Sokolik began his career at Anfield before departing for the lower leagues, and he joins the Pilgrims after a spell at Southend United came to an end, according to BBC Sport. The defender signed as a free agent but is cup tied, restricting him to a seat in the stands.

Torquay United striker Nathan Blissett has also joined Argyle after journeying his way around the lower divisions, per BBC Sport. The attacker arrived in a £15,000 deal and becomes the first player for whom Plymouth have paid a fee since 2012.



Stu Forster/Getty Images



There is a huge gulf between the two teams, both financially and historically, and Liverpool are expected to waltz through the tie.

However, former captain Steven Gerrard said success in the competition would not be enough for the Anfield giants as they chase league honours, as quoted by Alex Wood of the Daily Star:

As we’ve seen last season, it certainly wasn’t enough for Manchester United. A few years back Kenny Dalglish lost his job after getting to an FA Cup final and winning the League Cup. The priority for most of the big clubs is obviously your league position. The challenge at the beginning of the season for Liverpool is always to win a trophy. But when you’re Liverpool manager or player, you get judged on more than the FA Cup.



Stu Forster/Getty Images



The match presents Klopp with the opportunity to rotate his team, as most of the Premier League sides will do during this round.

Sturridge is in need of minutes and has appeared sharp when rising from the substitutes’ bench. However, he limped off against Sunderland last time out and may not be fit for this one.

The Reds are second favourites to lift the oldest trophy in English football, according to Oddschecker, and Klopp will want to avoid embarrassment against a side out of their class bracket.

Plymouth’s form has slipped recently, but they are a robust unit who have excelled in League Two. They have scored 37 goals in 24 league games, winning 15 matches. The Pilgrims could test Liverpool’s brittle defence if they play direct and bypass the midfield.

However, the hosts will be looking to put their visitors to the sword as soon as possible and make it a comfortable afternoon in front of the Kop.