Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for diverting attention from his side as they prepare for Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle following Monday’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland. The Reds boss also hinted at a big transfer target in January.

Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup third-round meeting against Argyle at Anfield, the Reds boss said Guardiola was to thank for gleaning some attention after Monday’s disappointment, per the Mirror‘s Hamish Mackay:



“It was strange for me. At the end, we were all frustrated. You couldn’t expect best performance of the season,” he said. “We got a point, but it felt like a defeat. I was glad that Pep then had his press conference and nobody spoke about mine!”

The German was referring to Guardiola’s awkward interview with BBC Sport following a tetchy 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday, as relayed by Match of the Day:

“Pep, you don’t seem happy that you’ve won?” How awkward is this? 😳 pic.twitter.com/mYKyfu6Xae — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 2, 2017

There was more controversy involving Guardiola when he appeared to suggest he could retire from football in two or three years, per James Ducker of the Telegraph, adding he was “approaching the end of my career as a manager, I am sure of that.”

However, Guardiola put the Citizens at ease after addressing his comments later this week, where he said, per Ducker’s report:

I said in the interview I am not going to be training when I am 60 years old. But guys, I am 45. I am not going to retire in two or three years. I love my job and am in the perfect place to do my job, especially here in England. I won’t be training at 60 years old because I want to do something else in my life. I started playing football as a young guy, and my whole career was on the pitch, so I want to do something else in my life. But not in the next three, four, five or seven years.

The Reds chief was asked about Liverpool’s targets for the January transfer window, to which he gave a cryptic answer that hinted at a player of big proportions, per Merseyside writer Richard Buxton:

Klopp on #LFC targets “I know what would be maximum success but I’m not sure we can do it” — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) January 6, 2017

Liverpool have need of attacking reinforcements after star forward Sadio Mane jetted off to join Senegal at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, leaving the front line slightly bare of elite options.

Klopp also gave an update on those currently on the Liverpool treatment table, confirming neither Philippe Coutinho nor Joel Matip will feature against Plymouth, while James Milner is also out, per Goal’s Melissa Reddy:

Klopp says both Coutinho and Matip are in a good way, but not for this weekend. Milner had a “little issue with his calf” – won’t be risked. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) January 6, 2017

When asked about Daniel Sturridge’s fitness and whether or not he would play against Plymouth, Klopp said: “He hasn’t trained until now. Probably today [he will train].”

There was some positive injury news for Liverpool fans, however. The manager suggested Joe Gomez could make his maiden first-team appearance of the season after being absent through a knee injury, per This Is Anfield:

Klopp on Gomez: Maybe it would not be the biggest surprise to see him in the lineup. Next step (for him) after long way, everything is good. — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 6, 2017

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, having only recently regained his starting place in the first team, also looks likely to take a seat on the bench, as Klopp said Loris Karius is in line to start, per Liverpool’s official Twitter feed:

Klopp: “There is a big chance Loris Karius will start.” #LIVPLY pic.twitter.com/WIw5gcZkl4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 6, 2017

Whoever starts for Liverpool this weekend, Klopp is confident of his side’s chances and said: “We will have a team that has a good chance to win the game. That’s the way we pick the team. But Plymouth are a confident opponent. I saw Plymouth on the map—it’s a long way!”

The Reds’ League Two opponents will be full of motivation to cause an upset against their Premier League peers at Anfield, but their chances of securing a fourth-round spot seem slim as Liverpool enter the FA Cup fray.