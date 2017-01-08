The youngest team Liverpool have ever fielded were frustrated by an obdurate Plymouth Argyle side on Sunday, as a 0-0 draw at Anfield earned the League Two side a valuable replay in the FA Cup third round.

The fourth-tier outfit frustrated the Reds in the first period, camping deep in their own territory and making it to the break at 0-0. Liverpool failed to build momentum in the second period, and while manager Jurgen Klopp threw on some big names from the bench, they did not breach the visitors.

The club outlined the players who would represent the Reds on a landmark day:

A reminder of our youngest-ever line-up! #LIVPLY pic.twitter.com/gZdv6xYfka — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 8, 2017

With so many fresh faces in the starting XI and a deep Plymouth side to break down, it was little surprise the players in red took some time to get into their groove.

The best early opportunity fell to Sheyi Ojo, but he didn’t connect properly with a header after Emre Can’s free-kick was blocked. After 21 minutes, Divock Origi thought he’d put the hosts ahead, but his strike was chalked off for a foul on Gary Miller.



Michael Steele/Getty Images

Plymouth were dogged in defence in the first period.

The Pilgrims made it to the 30-minute mark without suffering any major scares and showed signs they were beginning to warm to the defensive challenge they faced. Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian suggested the visitors could have troubled the home side if they showed a little more ambition:

Thing is, Plymouth are facing a back four that’s never played together & a keeper short of assurance. Could score if they actually tried. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) January 8, 2017

Plymouth enjoyed one venture forward late in the half, as Jordan Slew ran down the left and was felled. The free-kick from a dangerous position was wasted, although the referee’s half-time whistle was greeted by a cacophony of cheers from the massed ranks of Argyle fans at the Anfield Road End.

Match of the Day summed up the hosts’ territorial dominance in the first 45 minutes:

It’s been a case of attack v defence, but Plymouth have held firm… so far. Live https://t.co/Tf6j6HvAwh #FACup pic.twitter.com/ZUjmHomZYi — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 8, 2017

In the early stages of the second period, Plymouth showed a little more endeavour, as Slew slashed an effort wide from the edge of the area and Graham Carey struck a free-kick from distance at Loris Karius.



PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Slew caused the Reds some problems either side of half-time.

Klopp had evidently seen enough as the clock ticked past the hour mark. He introduced Daniel Sturridge for Can, and within seconds of his introduction, the Englishman fired inches wide from the edge of the area.

If only the kits were the other way round, the Simpsons would have accurately predicted this match… pic.twitter.com/OObqpBHFbN — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 8, 2017

The visitors continued to hold their own, prompting Klopp to look to Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana from the bench. However, Liverpool still found it difficult to get through to Plymouth goalkeeper Luke McCormick, who was enjoying an unexpectedly quiet afternoon.

In the final 10 minutes, the home side upped the ante, with Origi miscuing a header from a decent position and Sturridge firing into the side-netting after some quick feet on the edge of the area. The Pilgrims stood firm under pressure, though, sending the away supporters into raptures at the final whistle.



PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool’s star men could not unlock the Plymouth defence.

With a Premier League title challenge to come in 2017, not to mention an EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton on Wednesday, the FA Cup will not be among Klopp’s priorities. But he’ll be disappointed to have a replay to negotiate after what should have been a routine win against lowly opposition.

Plymouth deserve immense credit for the determination and cohesion they showcased, especially in the first period, as they limited the chances conjured by the hosts. The replay at Home Park will be an occasion for all tied to the club to savour.

Reaction

Klopp told BT Sport (h/t BBC Sport) Plymouth were well worth a replay and said his players needed to show a little more composure:

It is not a result we wished for, but it is not frustrating—that’s football. Plymouth deserved the draw and the rematch. … I don’t know how many people live in Plymouth—but it felt like the whole of Plymouth was in the 18-yard box. We needed to stay cool and patient—that’s the biggest challenge in football when you’re playing against a deep-lying defensive side. I made the decision to make changes and name a young side—that’s life.

Afterward, Plymouth’s Carey hailed the Pilgrims’ spirit.

“The character and work rate we showed today was unbelievable,” he said, per BBC Sport. “The atmosphere has been brilliant, and it will be the same when they come to our place. I’ve come here as a fan before—the hairs are standing up on the back of my neck.”