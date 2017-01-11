Lives are being put at risk as overstretched NHS hospitals become “paralysed by spiralling demand” senior doctors have warned.

The head of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has written to the Prime Minister, stating that hospitals are becoming too full for services to cope.

The letter, signed by 49 members of the RCP’s council, came as official figures revealed that the number of patients stuck for more than 12 hours on trolleys in Accident & Emergency has doubled in two years.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) said four in 10 Accident & Emergency units have reached dangerous levels of overcrowding.

The body, which represents A&E doctors, said its figures show that last week, 40 per cent of units were dealing with fewer than 75 per cent of patients within four hours – the threshold for safety. Hospitals with worse performance were risking lives, the RCEM said, with longer waits likely to fuel overcrowding, as well as hold-ups in assessment and treatment.

“Crowding kills patients,” said Dr Adrian Boyle, chairman of the organisation’s quality emergency care committee.

The letter from the RCP, signed by president Prof Jane Dacre and 49 members of its council, says that hospitals are now “over-full, with too few qualified staff”.

“Our NHS is underfunded, underdoctored and overstretched. The ambulances queuing outside emergency departments are a visual testament to the crisis in social care and the NHS,” the letter warns, in a plea for extra funding.

“People’s lives are being put at risk or on hold, affecting families across the country,” said the body, representing 33,000 doctors

NHS trusts were now too often “paralysed by spiralling demand” so that they were unable to modernise services in order to meet patients’ needs, the letter states.

Yesterday Jeremy Hunt said recent problems in a number of A&E departments since Christmas were “unacceptable and extremely distressing and worrying”.

But he said they did not amount to a “humanitarian crisis” as the British Red Cross had claimed.

He spoke as official figures revealed that the number of patients stuck for more than 12 hours on trolleys in Accident & Emergency has doubled in two years.

The same period has seen a tripling in such waits among the elderly.