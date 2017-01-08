Brig Allan Mallinson, a military historian and former commander of the 13th/18th Royal Hussars, said military history was slipping away in parts of the country.

His regiment, amalgamated into the Light Dragoons in 1992, has now had to close its museum near Barnsley, and move into its sister museum in Newcastle.

He said: “That of course has meant that we have lost any permanent footprint in a major part of our recruitment area.”

He went on: “What the impact is, it’s very, very difficult to say, but we know that the MoD and others place a high value on direct links with traditional recruiting areas.”

“In other areas of the heritage industry, localism plays a strong role. There are any number of museums around the country to local industrial history and local art. It seems odd that we are prepared to see local military history slip away.”

The loss of links with local areas comes as the Army is more than 3,000 regular soldiers undermanned and struggling to hit its recruiting targets.

Doug Beattie, a former officer with the Royal Irish Regiment and now a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, said: “We are losing our footprint around the country sadly and we are losing our roots in areas where we might have recruited quite heavily in the past.”

Col Richard Kemp, formerly of the Royal Anglian Regiment, said the closure of barracks, bases and museums meant many parts of the country were losing their ties with the Armed Forces.

He said: “I think it’s detrimental in terms of local people understanding what the forces are doing for them, but I think also to an extent it could impact recruiting.”

An MoD spokeswoman said: “We recognise the important contribution made by these museums in preserving military heritage and acting as the bridge between communities and the Army.

“This is why, irrespective of funding, they will continue to receive support and have close ties with their associated regiment.”