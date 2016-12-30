Despite London’s financial executives having more ‘ego space’ than their counterparts in the world’s other notable financial centres, it was still well below some major cities.

Executives in Mumbai enjoy five times as much space as their support staff, while senior employees in Toronto have three times as much.

At the other end of the scale, the most egalitarian office market is Sydney, where financial executives enjoy only 19pc more space than their support staff.

Richard Proctor, head of Knight Frank’s central London tenant representation team, said despite the findings of the report, firms in London were generally moving away from hierarchical space plans.

“This is partly due to the influence of the tech sector, which has led businesses across all sectors to review how they can most effectively utilise office space, and also the sheer cost of office space in London, which inevitably results in considerable pressure to avoid extravagant management space,” he said.