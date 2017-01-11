In its long-delayed accounts, Mervyn Davies, the former Labour minister who chairs the trust, said that there were “challenges that must be resolved before construction of the garden bridge can start”. Accounts show that the trust has secured no new private funding for the bridge since spring 2015.

If the bridge is to be built, a further £56m of private money must be found, which would take six years’ of fundraising at the current rate. The trust said it was looking for donors to fill this hole, but they risk losing that money if the work doesn’t start on it by December 2017 when its planning permission expires.

Critics of the bridge say there are enough river crossings in London, but proponents argue that the bridge, which would be planted with 270 trees and many other plants, would become a tourist attraction.