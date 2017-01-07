Her husband, 42, told the Mail On Sunday: “Never did I imagine that in West Hollywood I’d become father to John’s little miracle baby brother. It’s a wonder of modern science that the Longleat Bath family has been completed (for now at least) by Emma and I having a much-loved son, helped so crucially by a tremendous surrogate in California, to extend our family.”

Henry is named after his great-grandfather, the 6th Marquess, who caused a scandal after the Second World War when he opened the Longleat house and gardens to the public, before later creating the country’s first safari park.

The couple’s 2013 marriage was boycotted by the Viscount’s father, the Marquess of Bath, after the removal of murals from the family seat apparently caused a feud between the pair.

Lord Weymouth took over the running of Longleat House from his father, along with its adventure and safari park in 2010