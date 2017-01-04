Among the top most right swiped people were Holly, 21, a film student and model; Ryan, 27, a financial consultant; Loui, 26, an entrepreneur; and Cressida, a 23, fashion marketeer.

Also among those more frequently swiped were Stefan, a 26, model and TV presenter;

Jade, 24, who works in internal recruitment; and Rich, 28, a singer/songwriter.

Holly said: “I think it’s my hair that makes me stand out. But I also select my photos really carefully. I like to include one of me on holiday as I want people to think I have a fun life. I don’t like men with loads of selfies. It makes them seem really self-obsessed.”

Loui added: “I’m quite approachable and not posing in pictures. If someone seems standoffish, it prevents people from reaching out. I recently put that I’m vegan in my profile and thought it would put people off but it didn’t. I’ve also got the word ‘wizard’ in there – I’m not sure why.”