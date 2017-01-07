He had estimated the rider’s speed coming down the hill to have been nearly 30mph, but accepted in any case that he should have factored in the obstructed view when pulling out.

The male cyclist was left with multiple injuries including a broken arm, fractured in four places, and shattered knees which later required plates and pins.

Lord Heseltine immediately stopped at the scene, going to the injured man’s aid and then calling the emergency services – facts which were noted by the sentencing district judge.

He was ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also handed five penalty points.

After the court hearing, Lord Heseltine said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly to the pedal cyclist.

“My overriding concern has always been his well-being.”