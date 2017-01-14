It would be “unsatisfactory and potentially damaging” to both the EU and UK if Britain tumbled out of the bloc without a deal when the two-year Article 50 deadline expires, the committee warned. An abrupt “cliff edge” departure would be “extremely disruptive” and the absence of transitional arrangements could push some businesses to relocate out of the UK or move investment overseas.

The committee argued that the Government should seek to ensure continued access to EU markets for UK financial services providers – whether through the extension of “passporting” rights or an agreement on mutual recognition of regulations. And it said it was “essential” that co-operation should continue on defence, foreign policy, security, financial crime and counter-terrorism.

Committee chair Hilary Benn said: “This is going to be a hugely complex task and the outcome will affect us all.

“Whatever deal is concluded, Parliament must be given a vote on it and the Government should make this clear now.”

The report also called for devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as the English regions, to be “duly involved” in the Brexit process and have their views taken into account. It was “essential” that the stability of Northern Ireland is not jeopardised by EU withdrawal.