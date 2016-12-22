LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22 (UPI) — A Los Angeles art collective plans to fill a mock video store exhibit exclusively with thousands of copies of the 1996 film Jerry Maguire.

The group known as Everything is Terrible! will open the “Jerry Maguire Video Store” at the Iam8bit Gallery in Los Angeles from Jan. 13-29 in hopes of funding their plan of building a pyramid made of copies from the film in the desert.

The exhibit will be designed to resemble a video store around the time of the film’s release, but will contain 14,000 VHS copies of Jerry Maguire and nothing else, Everything is Terrible! creative director Nic Maier told CNN.

“EIT!, and moreover our fans, have been collecting Jerry Maguire VHS tapes for seven years now,” he said. “It started as a dumb joke, but we quickly realized after seeing 100 Jerrys together that this project had a higher purpose.”

Maier explained the obsession with Jerry Maguire centers around the proximity of its 1997 VHS release to the arrival of DVD players in the United States.

“Current culture seems to be only interested in constantly moving forward, making and consuming — with very little consideration for anything else. Millions of Jerrys were created long after the makers already planned a transition to DVD,” he said.