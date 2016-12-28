The mention of Klosters ski resort in Switzerland usually brings royalty to mind. Prince Charles is renowned for spending his annual ski holiday there, and the King of Sweden is also partial to a visit. But I’d heard that first-class service and fine chocolate are far from the only attractions – as rumour has it, Klosters is also a big draw for backcountry enthusiasts in search of fresh tracks. That even includes Prince Charles who has had some ski touring adventures during his visits.

The first indication I had that the rumours were true came when photographer Adrian and I collected our touring kit. Gotschna-Sport carries an impressive variety of normal rental gear and specialist backcountry equipment, and the staff were extremely knowledgeable and – like everyone we met in Klosters – down to earth, friendly and eager to help.

We were also relieved to find that the resort isn’t as exclusive or glitzy as we’d feared, but understated and discreet, possibly because Klosters is a town with a life all year round, rather than just a ski destination. Our hotel, the central four-star Piz Buin, was spacious and comfortable, but not over-the-top fancy. And while our pre-tour fuelling restaurant, the Wynegg, was unquestionably gourmet, the décor was simple, the service warm, and the food that evening was mouthwatering – escargots drowned in garlic butter followed by local trout for me.

Klosters shares an extensive four-mountain ski area with Davos, and there’s plenty of freeride terrain that’s easy to access by lift – but finding a multitude of ski touring packages on offer, we opted instead to venture into the backcountry and be engulfed in unspoilt nature.



Setting off on the first day’s adventures



We arranged an overnight ski tour with guiding outfit Bergführer Davos Klosters. The next morning, we were up bright and early at 6.30am to meet our guide David Hefti at the start, a 20-minute drive or bus ride south of Davos in the village of Sertig Dörfli. The 24-year-old fired our enthusiasm over coffee, briefing us on the adventures to come, and asking us about our ability and our expectations. The snowpack reports were good, he told us, with a low avalanche risk on both the upper and lower slopes. We could expect spring snow that had been through several freeze-thaw cycles, with powder on north-facing runs.

At about 9am we attached climbing skins to our skis and started the ascent, following a gentle incline along the Sertig valley for about an hour and went past a car park, then a frozen waterfall that’s popular with ice climbers. From that point onwards it was a fast transition from civilisation to wilderness and total immersion in nature. Although the sky was overcast, we caught occasional glimpses of mountaintops as the clouds came rolling through, and the sound of a stream bubbling over rocks half covered with snow made a soothing soundtrack.



Darryl gets some air time en route



Sertig is at 1,800m, and inevitably the going soon became much steeper as we climbed on towards our destination – point 2701, a ridge that lies southeast of Riner Furgga. We made good time, though, arriving at the top in three hours thanks to our fresh legs and David’s trail‑breaking skills, even though the steep ascent called for lots of kick turns. The views from here are reputedly spectacular, taking in the peaks of Wuosthorn to the left and Bocktenhorn to the right – but since the clouds had closed in, we could only imagine them.

The reward for all our effort was a steep north-facing slope, deep with untracked powder, and the only snag was that we still had zero visibility. Even so, the 25-minute descent to the next valley, Dischmatal, still put a smile on all our faces.









Reaching the foot of the slope, we pressed on without stopping for lunch. With our skins on once again we started the long trek up to the Grialetschhütte mountain refuge at 2,542m, where we were to spend the night. The landscape is fairly flat to begin with, as we followed a winding river up a valley speckled with rocks and the occasional wooden building. Everything was blanketed in white, even at 1,900m; the jibber in me couldn’t resist climbing an old barn and jumping off on to the roof of a next-door shed.

Eventually we broke left from the valley for the final steep ascent to the refuge – another three hours, and I’m not going to pretend it was easy. We had to make our own tracks in deep, fresh snow all the way up the steep, exposed face, and contend with strong winds on the final stretch, as well as low visibility. The Grialetschhütte is tucked away in a col between two peaks, Piz Radönt and Piz Grialetsch, and very happy we were to see it when we finally arrived at 5pm, after being on the mountain for almost eight hours and a total ascent of 1,500m vertical.



Arriving at the Grialetschhütte, and not a moment too soon



With our ski boots off and slippers chosen from the array on shelves inside the door, we were welcomed by the hut’s cheerful guardian, Hanspeter Reiss, who was David’s uncle. The hut has 61 dormitory beds and Hanspeter runs it single‑handedly, cooking breakfast and dinner, providing snacks and drinks throughout the day and, most importantly, keeping the fire going. We gratefully ate our three-course dinner of tomato soup, roast lamb and chocolate pudding; exactly what we needed after the day’s full-on exertions.

Even though it was only 8pm, we could barely keep our eyes open, so about five minutes after dinner we admitted defeat and went to bed. The dormitories aren’t heated but the duvets were warm and we all fell asleep immediately, waking up with the sunrise at 6am, ready for another day of adventures.

After fuelling up on toast, muesli and coffee, we filled our water bottles with warm mixed fruit and rosehip “mountain tea” before heading out to be greeted, finally, by a breathtaking mountain landscape surrounding the hut. The weather had cleared.

The day started with a climb to Piz Vadret at 3,200m, and we set off at about 8am, marvelling at the landscape around us – a freeriders’ paradise full of potential. The terrain looked amazing, with steep, snow‑loaded cornices, couloirs, open faces and cliffs, and there were numerous untracked lines to tempt us from our goal. Heartbreakingly, we had to keep trekking uphill or risk darkness falling before we made it back to Klosters.



David holds the rope as Darryl clambers up



It was worth it, though. After reaching a ridge just below the Vadret peak, we scoped out a small couloir that we’d be able to get into from the exposed summit. Then David and I donned crampons, harness and ice axe and roped ourselves together for safety, before tackling the final steep and rocky 150m vertical climb to the top. Scrambling up the exposed rocks was tricky, but the reward was overwhelming. Gazing out over the steep faces surrounding me, I felt like I was standing on a knife-edge on top of the world.

Then came the real adrenalin rush. Skis on, I dropped into the steep face, releasing a wave of slough so it safely funnelled off down the couloir. After traversing further to release more slough, I knew it was time. Pointing my skis down, I followed the slight dog leg and reached max speed before I was spat out of the bottom minutes later, riding out over the piles of slough debris and into an untouched powder field below. That one run made all the sweat and toil of the last two days worthwhile, and I was no longer in any doubt that Klosters holds backcountry treasures.



Waiting for the weather to clear on the final descent



And it wasn’t over yet. Our aim was to traverse over to another ridge and then start our descent back to civilisation. But the clouds had closed in again, making conditions risky for our planned route over the glacier – there are many hidden crevasses lurking below the snow. Rather than accept a different route with more skinning and a less exciting descent, we decided to wait and see if the weather would clear.

After half an hour, we were rewarded with blue skies, fantastic views, and the entire valley to ourselves. We skied untracked powder, popping pillows all the way over the glacier and beyond to the valley floor. It took us two hours to descend 1,200m through terrain that varied from gentle rolling slopes to steep and technical descents, and it seemed to last forever. We ended on a snow-covered road back to the Dischmatal valley, about 10 minutes by car from Davos, where we finally enjoyed a Weissbier before heading back for a much-needed shower in the comfort of four-star luxury in Klosters.