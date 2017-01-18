Louis van Gaal has denied reports that he is retiring from football management and clarified that he may only take a year out of the game having recently rejected offers from Valencia and the Chinese Super League.

He told Cadena Ser (h/t ESPN FC):

No, no no. I have not retired. I am just taking a sabbatical year and after that I will decide. It depends on the offers I receive. I will decide next July. I could return [to Spain]. Valencia offered me the manager’s job around a month ago, or five weeks. I said no.

Cesare Prandelli resigned from Los Che in December, and Voro Gonzalez will take charge for the remainder of the season in his fifth spell as interim manager.

