In an interview with the Guardian, Mr Yaqub’s father, Mohammed Yaqub, said he had “run out of tears”.

“I want answers from the police, from all the relevant bodies that can give me answers. That’s why we’ve got a solicitor involved. The truth will be revealed,” he said.

Mr Yaqub, who was previously acquitted of attempted murder, was shot by police through the windscreen. The IPCC said a suspected illegal firearm was found in the car.

Taking issue with the West Yorkshire police’s description of the operation as “pre-planned”, his father said: “How can it be pre-planned? Pre-planned means that they have intentions of doing that.

“Pre-planned means that you’ve got intentions to assassinate someone and murder someone. That’s what you mean by pre-planned.”