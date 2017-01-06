Earlier this week, Mr Yaqub’s father, Mohammed, told Sky News: “I don’t feel like he was a risk at all. I believe he was a target and it was a pre-planned assassination.”

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the death and said none of the officers involved were using body-worn video cameras during the stopping of the white Audi in which Mr Yaqub was travelling.

Moshin Amin, of Dewsbury, appeared before magistrates in Leeds charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition.

Two men, aged 37 and 26, who were also arrested on Monday evening, have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.