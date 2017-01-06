Earlier this week, Mr Yaqub’s father, Mohammed, told Sky News: “I don’t feel like he was a risk at all. I believe he was a target and it was a pre-planned assassination.”

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the death and said none of the officers involved were using body-worn video cameras during the stopping of the white Audi in which Mr Yaqub was travelling.

Moshin Amin, of Dewsbury, appeared before magistrates in Leeds charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition.

Two men, aged 37 and 26, who were also arrested on Monday evening, have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY