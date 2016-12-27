Despite Ruis’ efforts only 3pc or 4pc of Jigsaw’s ranges are made in Britain. “There is a lot of doom and gloom around but we should celebrate what British manufacturing is good at which is at the top end of the market,” he said.

“We need to celebrate the artisan quality and maybe it is better that our factories become experts at the artisan approach, rather than killing themselves by running around to make millions of tops at a low-margin for the high street.”

One obvious hurdle for a “made in Britain” revival is that it relies on a consumer willing to pay more for the privilege.

For example, Dr. Martens, the maker of boots beloved by punks and grungers, moved manufacturing to Asia in 2003 with the loss of 1,000 jobs. However, out of posterity the business kept its Cobbs Lane site.

Steve Murray, chief executive, revealed that while the company now sells six million boots, only 60,000 are part of its Made in England range. That’s partly because demand is limited due to price. A pair of its eight-hole boots made in Yorkshire cost £195 compared to £105 standard issue.