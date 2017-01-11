Many have tweeted their heartfelt farewells to Barack Obama after his final speech in Chicago on Tuesday evening.

The President was visibly emotional as he spoke of his achievements and how the country has changed over the past eight years.

He even shed a tear as he spoke of his wife, Michelle Obama, and all the support she has given him over the years.

Many people were enamoured with how he said goodbye and thank you to Vice President Joe Biden; especially as the two have appeared to have an unusual and touching friendship over Obama’s years in office.