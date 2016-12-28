Police have appealed for help to trace two young sisters who have gone missing from their home.

Naiyesha Murrain, 10, and Ashanti Marshall, 11, were last seen at around 8.30pm on Tuesday night in Aston, Birmingham.

Police were called three hours later when family members found that the siblings had gone.

PC Eakbinder Kaur, from West Midlands Police’s Locate team, said: “We want to trace these girls as soon as possible.

“Given their age and the current cold weather we are very concerned for their welfare.

“They haven’t been missing before and we need them to get in touch with police or someone else so we know they are safe.”

Both girls are described as black, 5ft 6ins, of slim build, with long braided hair.

Naiyesha was last seen wearing a green coat and pink shoes. Ashanti is thought to be wearing a blue coat.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts should call the Birmingham Locate team on 101.