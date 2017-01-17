In the call, Mr Stewart said: “My partner has been missing since Monday and hasn’t contacted anyone. I decided I should report it.

“She’s self-employed but she works from home. She left a note saying she needed space and time alone, and that she was going to Broadstairs. She said please don’t contact her in any way.

“It’s a little cottage we’ve got down there. Neighbours and I have been down there and she’s not there.

“Her phone is dead, it just doesn’t ring. It goes straight to answer machine. Someone’s been to the house yeah, her brother went.

“It didn’t look like anyone’s been in there. She’s left her car here. She did take her dog with her, a dachshund.”

During the call, Mr Stewart could be heard putting the operator on hold as he checked Ms Bailey’s date of birth, before giving his own details.