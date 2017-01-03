FOLSOM, N.J., Jan. 3 (UPI) — A man accused of stabbing his ex-wife in front of their children was arrested Monday by New Jersey police after a two-week manhunt.

Jeremiah Monell was caught by police in a wooded area two weeks after his estranged wife was stabbed to death in her home Dec. 18, a crime he has been wanted by police in connection with since the day after she was killed.

Police say Monell violated a restraining order when he allegedly showed up Tara O’Shea-Watson’s home the night of Dec. 18, getting into some type of domestic dispute that ended with her stabbing.

O’Shea-Watson was found by police the morning of Dec. 19 after her 12-year-old son — who was home at the time of her death with his 4-year-old sister — discovered her body and went to a neighbor’s home for help, according to the 911 call that morning.

The day after O’Shea-Watson died, police say they found Monell’s pickup ditched beside the road and launched a manhunt for him. Monell was found Monday after police received a tip that he’d been spotted in Folsom, and police eventually found him in a wooded area.

Monell is charged with the murder of O’Shea-Watson, as well as violating a restraining order and other weapons offenses. After his arrest, police took him to a hospital for an evaluation and then took him to jail, where he remains on a $1 million bond.