She told the High Court in Glasgow that he hit her on the side of the head with hammer while she was drinking tea. He then hit her repeatedly after she fell over.

As Ms MacKenzie lay dying, the pair went out to buy heroin and were seen on CCTV walking hand in hand.

The following day the pair dragged Ms MacKenzie’s body into the bath and dismembered it after Higgins went out and bought a saw.

The victim’s body was cut into 12 pieces and her upper torso, lower torso, a leg and feet were dumped in four bins in Montrose.

The rest of her body, including the head and thighs, was packed in a rucksack and a suitcase and left in the shower cubicle of a house in Montrose for which Higgins had the keys. She told the jury that Jackson was violent and she was scared of him.

Ms MacKenzie was reported missing by her 66-year-old father Terence on October 28 last year.

Days later, police visited the pair in Market Street and noticed a “smell of death” by the bins in the communal close.