“People collect all kinds of things. People collect butterflies and there is a trade in mounted butterflies.”

Mr Withey said the alleged offences came to light after a warrant was executed at Cullen’s home address.

“The case revolves around a day or two in June 2015 when the Crown say that the defendant is witnessed at two local sites where the butterfly is found and where it is protected,” he added.

“He is there capturing, killing and subsequently possessing and mounting these butterflies.”

The court heard three witnesses – professionals, part-time enthusiasts and amateurs with an interest in the sites and Large Blue butterflies – will give evidence for the prosecution during the trial.

Cullen, who was released on unconditional bail, is also expected to give evidence, along with one witness for his defence.

The prosecution is believed to be the first involving offences relating to Large Blue butterflies in the UK.

If convicted, Cullen faces a prison sentence or an unlimited fine.

The Large Blue is the largest and rarest of blue butterflies and has a row of black spots on its upper forewing.

It spends most of the year within the nests of red ants, where the larvae feed on ant grubs.

The globally-endangered species has always been rare in Britain but became extinct in 1979.

In 2004, it occurred on nine sites in the country, following a major conservation programme.