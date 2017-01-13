The case was initially dealt with as a civil matter, but in May 2015 the Met police began investigating the historian for theft.

On Friday a jury at Wood Green Crown Court convicted him of theft and he is due to be sentenced next month.

Judge John Dodd told Bateman he faces jail, and urged him to return the books: “He has done something dreadfully cruel, I think he has it in his power to tell the truth, and if he does choose to tell the truth and restore the original document that will help him enormously.”

Mrs Fraser said: “The monetary value is irrelevant to me because I would never sell it, what’s more important is the emotional value of the logbook belonging to my late husband and it should belong to me or my family – I was happy to lend it to Alex Bateman when I thought I was assisting his research into the Dambusters.

“I’m proud of my husband’s achievements and in lending Mr Bateman the logbook I thought I was honouring his memory.”

Detective Sergeant Henry Childe said Bateman has refused to reveal what has happened to the mission books.

“Bateman lied about his willingness to return the treasured RAF log book, which belonged to the widow of one of the Dambusters airmen,” he said.

“He first made out it was lost in the post, by sending an empty envelope and then even tried to forge a Christmas card to make it seem like the victim had given permission for him to keep it.

“However, with the help of forensic experts, we were able to prove the card was a fake and our investigation has shown him up for the criminal he is.

“Sadly, the log book has never been found and Bateman has refused to tell us what happened to it, claiming that it was stolen in a burglary the day before the original story ran in the national press.”