“I calmly told them I cannot drive at all. Neither can I even start a vehicle. I told them there’s death and war in my country; that’s why I ran away to seek help.

“You in Germany are providing us with food, medicine and safety. You are like my mother. If you find I was doing these things to your country, you should not give me an easy death, you should cut me up slowly.”

During his time in custody he was fed only cold tea and biscuits and slept on a wooden bed without a mattress.

Police told him during his interrogation that they had doubts that he was involved in the attack because there were no traces of blood on him, nor were there any injuries, despite the man who hijacked the van having been involved in a fierce struggle with the Polish van driver.

On his release he was taken to a hotel buy police and told to stay there for his own safety.

His application for political asylum is still being considered by the German authorities.