Manchester City will reportedly reignite their pursuit of Athletic Club defender Aymeric Laporte in the summer.

That’s according to Simon Mullock of the Mirror, who has suggested that despite the centre-back’s release clause recently increasing to £55 million in line with a new contract, City remain big admirers.

“City have also been running the rule over Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk but Saints have slapped a £50 million valuation on the Dutchman,” the report continued. “[Pep] Guardiola believes Laporte offers better value for money, even though he is yet to make his full international debut for France.”

Mullock added that Laporte turned down City in the summer to sign a new contract with the Basque club. However, the Premier League side are said to not have had their determination to secure the 22-year-old dampened. Here’s a look at why he’s so highly rated:

