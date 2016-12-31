Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is reportedly poised to sign a contract extension with the club to end links with a possible move to Manchester City.

According to Steve Mitchell of Calciomercato.com, the Italian champions want to add an extra year to the Brazilian’s current deal, which runs until 2020. The new contract will also reportedly see the defender enjoy an increased annual salary of €3.5 million (£3 million).

“The reason the Old Lady has brought forward negotiations is to put an end to any speculation that the player could move to the Premier League,” the piece continued. “Both Manchester United and Manchester City are known admirers and both clubs have reportedly lined up the ex-Porto man for next summer.”

It’d be no shock if elite teams across Europe were casting some admiring glances the way of the Brazilian, as he’s blossomed into one of the very best players in his position in the world:

Whether as part of a back four or pushed a little forward into a wing-back berth, Sandro is a dynamic outlet on the left flank.

Not only does he carry the ball with searing speed, but Sandro is so strong in possession, allowing him to win duels frequently. Since moving to Juventus, the defensive side of his game has also improved, while his unrelenting work rate is a fine complement for the Bianconeri’s veteran defensive setup.

David Amoyal of ESPN FC thinks the capture of Sandro is one of Juventus’ best signings in recent years:

Considering lack of quality left backs Alex Sandro was almost as brilliant a signing as Dybala — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 23, 2016

City could certainly do with a player like the Brazilian. Manager Pep Guardiola currently has an ageing duo of left-backs to use in Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov, with neither able to provide the consistent presence in wide areas his teams have typically been renowned for.



LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Guardiola needs to upgrade his full-back options.

Sandro, who can blitz up the flank or drop infield to link moves together, would be perfect for Guardiola’s way of playing. However, it’s clear the Italian champions are desperate to keep hold of the 25-year-old, who has become one of the most important players in their side.

City Missed Out on Lucas and Theo Hernandez

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin has detailed how close Manchester City came to signing brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez ahead of the season.

“They [City] were prepared to pay the buyout clause in both cases,” he told Onda Cero (h/t James Whaling of the Daily Mirror). “Atletico did what it had to do for them to stay, which was to improve their contracts and to increase their buyout clauses. The players, their mother, their agent and the club all agreed that the best action for them and for their development was to stay.”



CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images



The siblings eventually penned extensions to their contracts, securing their futures at the Vicente Calderon. However, City may lament not getting these purchases over the line, as each player has shown plenty of potential.

Lucas has only started four league games this season, although whenever the 20-year-old has stepped into the XI he’s excelled, as noted by Bleacher Report’s Karl Matchett:

Lucas Hernandez, superb. Love seeing him play, even if it’s once in two months he still comes in and does the job perfectly. https://t.co/64W5BzbF7J — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) October 2, 2016

Meanwhile, Theo, a year younger, has been out on loan at Alaves, cementing his status in the left-back spot. As this clip illustrates, aside from being a handy defender, the 19-year-old also has searing pace:

As aforementioned, City’s defensive structure has looked a little weary this season. The Hernandez brothers, while still developing, would have undoubtedly freshened the squad up.

However, in Diego Simeone, Atletico have the finest defensive coach in European football. Subsequently, it’s difficult to disagree with Marin’s assessment that the duo have made a wise decision with their long-term development in mind.