Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is reportedly poised to sign a contract extension with the club to end links with a possible move to Manchester City.

According to Steve Mitchell of Calciomercato.com, the Italian champions want to add an extra year to the Brazilian’s current deal, which runs until 2020. The new contract will also reportedly see the defender enjoy an increased annual salary of €3.5 million (£3 million).

“The reason the Old Lady has brought forward negotiations is to put an end to any speculation that the player could move to the Premier League,” the piece continued. “Both Manchester United and Manchester City are known admirers and both clubs have reportedly lined up the ex-Porto man for next summer.”

It’d be no shock if elite teams across Europe were casting some admiring glances the way of the Brazilian, as he’s blossomed into one of the very best players in his position in the world:

