Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte, formerly a reported target for Manchester City, has said he will consider any bids that come in for him in the future.

He told Spanish outlet El Correo (h/t Sky Sports’ Jefferson Lake): “You have to think about offers and, if new proposals come along, I will study them.”

Per beINSports USA’s David Cartlidge, Laporte rejected a move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer:

Reports are #MCFC offered Laporte €8m a season to join. He turned it down, and takes €5m at Athletic. — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) June 13, 2016

Laporte also reflected on his decision to do so: “It would have been a very good move, not just for me but for any player. But Athletic’s philosophy is very special.”

The 22-year-old is one of the most promising young defenders in European football and would be an outstanding capture for virtually any side.

Laporte is an assured and composed defender both with and without the ball, and as WhoScored.com demonstrated, he also reads the game very well:

Aymeric Laporte: Only Diego Godín (283) & Juanfran (270) have made more interceptions in the last 3 La Liga seasons than @Laporte (269) — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 3, 2016

His ability to play out from the back and clear up after more aggressive defenders like Vincent Kompany or Nicolas Otamendi would see him fit in well at City, who have not always convinced defensively this season.

The centre-back has a release clause of £55.7 million, which is a significant fee for a defender.

However, he has tremendous potential and it’s not a far cry from the £47.5 million City spent on John Stones, a similar but perhaps less resolute prospect. It’s hardly out of the question the Sky Blues could renew their interest in Laporte.



Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images



Meanwhile, according to the Sun‘s Toby Gannon, the agent of Atalanta star Franck Kessie has named City among five Premier League clubs interested in the midfielder.

George Atangana said:

We have a lot of interest from the Premier League. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal. I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world. But for us the most important thing is that the technical project is the right one for him. Franck is very, young so we have to be very careful about his development.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Italian football and has been likened to City’s own Yaya Toure.

Toure will be 34 at the end of the season, so City will soon need to find a long-term replacement for him in midfield.

Kessie could be an excellent candidate. Gianluca Di Marzio’s David Amoyal is a keen admirer of his abilities:

Kessie is a great prospect- strong, dynamic, confident, good dribbler just a bit raw https://t.co/7NK7uNzvWj — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 28, 2016

Kessie is one of the most exciting prospects in Serie A, great phsycal tools and plays with a lot of confidence https://t.co/a9Cf7ZLui4 — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 27, 2016

Amoyal is right to praise his dribbling skills, as WhoScored.com revealed:

Franck Kessié: Of U21 players in Serie A this season, only Keita (32) has completed more successful dribbles than Kessié (27) pic.twitter.com/24xNXu3lwn — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 28, 2016

The youngster has also netted seven goals already this season, showing his ability to contribute in the final third.

City will evidently face great competition for his signature, but the prospect of working with manager Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly boost their chances of landing him ahead of their rivals.