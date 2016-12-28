Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly hopeful they can still sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi ahead of Serie A giants Juventus, despite also facing competition from Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Perhaps that’s why the Citizens are being linked with the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City enforcer, per Spanish publication AS (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express), who also noted how Turin outfit Juve have taken the first steps, though:

According to the report, Juventus are talking to Sevilla but the Serie A champions will not pay his £25.5million (€30m) release clause.

Juve are keen to get the deal signed off but have so far failed to make a convincing offer to Sevilla, opening the door for Chelsea or City to swoop in.

The reports also detailed how defensive reinforcements will be City manager Pep Guardiola’s main focus during the winter transfer window. A player who can shield the defence as well as N’Zonzi would fit the bill.


Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

N’Zonzi’s battling qualities may be out of place at Sevilla.

    
Still, N’Zonzi is a curious fit for the Citizens, but if Guardiola wants a midfielder who is more of a destroyer, he won’t find many better than Sevilla’s Frenchman. N’Zonzi is an accomplished player, but not one you’d usually associate with Guardiola.

Would N’Zonzi fit at City?

        
While he’s stayed a tough tackler and aerial menace, the rugged 28-year-old isn’t the most composed in possession. Specifically, N’Zonzi isn’t particularly forward-thinking with his passing.

City’s game is about quick combinations of passes between rotating triangles of players who transition the ball imaginatively and at pace between the lines. N’Zonzi is a more deliberate player, one who might provide some defensive balance in front of a shaky back four, but not one who will advance City’s attacking mettle.

        

Guardiola Keen on Borussia Dortmund Playmaker

City will reportedly rival Barcelona to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl. Guardiola will rely on ex-Barca official Txiki Begiristain, now City’s director of football, to help broker a deal.

Barcelona technical director Roberto Fernandez is already working on signing 21-year-old Weigl, according to Spanish publication AS (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express).

Significantly though, the reports also seem to indicate it’s City who have the edge in the race for Weigl: “It is claimed Barca have tracked Weigl for a long time but they may have left it too late to land a deal. City have the financial might to outmuscle Barca in the market if it came to a bidding war for Weigl’s services next month.”

Yet City’s advantage may be about more than just fiscal resources. The AS story (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness) has also credited Begiristain’s involvement as a factor. Begiristain once helped Guardiola rebuild Barca into a force, both in Spain and in the UEFA Champions League.

Landing Weigl would be a major coup for any top club in the game. Despite his tender years, there are few better deep-lying playmakers than the classy German.

