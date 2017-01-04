CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will reportedly wait until the summer before bolstering his team’s creaking defence and has made Atletico Madrid’s young centre-back Lucas Hernandez a key target. 

That’s according to Ian Herbert of The Independent, who has suggested the 20-year-old is valued at around the £20 million mark. The France international, who can also play at left-back, has impressed for the capital club whenever he’s featured, although he has only made four starts in La Liga this season.

It’s noted that Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci was a primary defensive target for City in the summer, although they are said to have given up in their pursuit of the Italian.

“Those close to Guardiola suggest that he is not pessimistic about the second half of the season, despite his defensive problems and a bad December which brought three Premier League defeats,” added Herbert. 


As suggested in the report, recently Atletico president Miguel Angel Gil Marin confirmed City have made a move for Hernandez in the past, as well as his brother Theo, who is currently on loan with Alaves. “With Marin insisting publicly that City could afford to buy out both players’ clauses, there is clearly a willingness to sell on the Spaniards’ part,” the piece continued.

Although he’s far from a first-team regular, the youngster has never looked out of place when called upon by manager Diego Simeone. Per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, he’s done a fine job against some elite opponents:

Hernandez is the kind of youthful presence City could benefit from at the back. With the likes of Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy, Aleksandar Kolarov and Pablo Zabaleta still key parts of Guardiola’s plans, it’s no surprise the team has looked weary against sharp attacking opponents. The defensive dynamism potentially provided by Hernandez would give the team a lift.

Working under Simeone, arguably the best defensive coach in world football, would be a wonderful experience for any young defender, and Hernandez may have to think carefully about a move. Becoming a building block in Guardiola’s City revolution is an exciting prospect, though.

      

City Step Up Steven N’Zonzi Pursuit


According to Jack Gaughan of the MailOnline, City are to step up their pursuit of Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, with Guardiola keen to reinforce his midfield options.

The Etihad Stadium club are currently short in the middle of the park, with Ilkay Gundogan on the sidelines for a long spell with injury and Fernandinho to miss the next four games due to suspension. N’Zonzi is said to be in consideration to fill the void.

The Frenchman has experience of English football, having represented Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City. However, as we can see here, he’s been superb since his switch to Spain:

