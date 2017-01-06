Manchester United have reportedly “promised” Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann parity with Paul Pogba in terms of wages should he make the switch to Old Trafford this summer. 

That’s according to Phil Cadden of The Sun, who has noted preliminary talks have already been held with Griezmann’s representatives over the terms of a transfer. Should he make the switch to the Red Devils, the Frenchman could earn a weekly wage of £220,000.

“United have yet to agree a fee for Griezmann with Atletico, who are demanding they shell out his £86 million release clause,” added Cadden. “But the Red Devils are still confident of reaching an agreement with the Madrid club—and could even offer players as makeweights in any deal.”


David Ramos/Getty Images

For the 25-year-old, 2016 was a bittersweet year. While Griezmann lost out in two major finals, with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and France in the UEFA European Championship, he was central to the respective sides progressing so far.

Indeed, his performances at the point of the attack for both earned him a spot on the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or gong that was eventually won by Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s a look at how he cemented himself as one of the very best footballers in the world:

