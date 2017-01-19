Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay £70 million for AS Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva, whom they want to pair alongside Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann as they prepare a summer transfer raid.

According to the Sun‘s Antony Kastrinakis, United manager Jose Mourinho will have to beat Real Madrid to the Portugal star’s signature, however, as the BBC’s Neil Henderson provided a look at Thursday’s back page:

SUN SPORT: José’s £70m Silva Bullet #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/7J9Oq0zYof — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 18, 2017

Mouinho already made a massive impact during his first summer as United boss, spending in excess of £150 million as Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly made their way to Old Trafford.

Silva has impressed in Ligue 1 this season and is one of numerous young talents helping Monaco maintain their title charge in the French top flight, as was recently illustrated by Goal:

#ASM’s @BernardoCSilva leads the pack – the best under-23 players in #Ligue1 this week https://t.co/kkDtXq45Ht pic.twitter.com/P2IXRlVlj6 — Goal (@goal) January 17, 2017

The 22-year-old has seven goals and six assists to his name in 30 appearances across all competitions this campaign, although Monaco may not be eager to sell another star to United following Anthony Martial’s 2015 switch.

Silva could help give Griezmann the chain of supply any striker of his calibre demands should the two link up in Manchester, although the Portuguese appeared happy in his current setting after netting twice in a recent 4-1 win over Marseille:

That feeling! 😁😱 @AS_Monaco pic.twitter.com/iSQCHLTVtF — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) January 16, 2017

However, the prospect of providing ammunition to the likes of Griezmann, Marcus Rashford and potentially Ibrahimovic as well could tempt Silva to consider a move, provided United continue to show improvement under Mourinho.

Manu de Juan of Spanish newspaper AS recently provided quotes from Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, who hinted he doesn’t wish to keep hold of players who would rather move elsewhere:

I don’t tie anyone down, I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club. He is in an extraordinary moment, is working well, has gotten back on the scoresheet and his form is good. It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him.

As things stand, Ibrahimovic’s contract with the Red Devils is due to expire at the end of this season, but the Swede could agree to an additional year in the Premier League if he enjoys his maiden campaign there.

Griezmann could therefore be brought in as a complement to or a replacement for the veteran frontman, although Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella has said United won’t be the only English giant vying for his signature:

@tog1989 Swap deals are incredibly unusual but I expect Chelsea to compete for Griezmann — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 18, 2017

Silva has earned 10 caps for Portugal since making his international debut in 2015, the same year in which he permanently departed Benfica for the French Riviera and began to demonstrate his ability as a more prominent puppet-master.

It’s possible a big-money bidding war could break out around the attacking midfielder, with Real and Chelsea also in the mix, but the potential end product of combining Silva and Griezmann together would be worth the fight.