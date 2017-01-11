Manchester United will reportedly go head-to-head with RB Leipzig for Red Bull Salzburg star Dayot Upamecano.

According to an exclusive from The Sun‘s Emanuele Giulianelli and Tom Sheen, the two sides will battle it out for the £6.95 million centre-back.

United boss Jose Mourinho is “likely” to put in an offer for the 18-year-old, but with Salzburg and Leipzig both owned by Red Bull the German side are “are expected to have first refusal on the defender.”

More to follow.