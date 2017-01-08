Manchester United’s pursuit of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has reportedly taken another twist, with the player’s move to Old Trafford said to be back on again.

That’s according to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, who has suggested a snag over a sell-on clause in the player’s contract that had been holding up a potential deal has been resolved. Benfica will now reportedly pay Swedish side Vasteras 10 per cent of the £38 million fee they’re poised to receive for the player.

According to Mullock, Lindelof’s refusal to sign a new contract with the Lisbon club prompted confusion over the amount potentially owed to Vasteras in the event of a sale, with the Swedish side demanding £7.2 million previously. However, Vasteras president Bengt Ake Nilsson has since stated “we have an agreement with Benfica.”

It’s added this agreement will pave the way for the Sweden international’s move to Old Trafford, with Mullock suggesting he will sign a five-year contract, pick up £115,000-a-week and wear the No. 2 shirt.

Here’s a look at why Lindelof is rated as one of the most exciting young defenders in European football at the moment:

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise with Benfica, cementing his status as a first-team regular in Lisbon in 2016 and making significant improvements to his game in the process. Bleacher Report’s Sam Tighe is a big fan of the player:

[Lindelof] Surprisingly acrobatic considering his build. Often hooks balls clear you wouldn’t expect, positionally very good too. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) December 20, 2016

It had previously been reported by Simon Stone of BBC Sport that United would not be making a move for the defender during the January transfer window, while manager Jose Mourinho said this week he would not be signing a defender in the market, per Arindam Rej of ESPN FC.

However, given the impact Lindelof could immediately have at Old Trafford, never mind in the long term, it’d be no surprise if there was a change of stance from the Red Devils, especially if some significant obstacles have been cleared that had been holding the deal up.

James Rodriguez Wants United Move



TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images



According to John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror, James Rodriguez has made it clear he wants to leave Real Madrid to join Manchester United.

“The Bernabeu forward, who has fallen out with manager Zinedine Zidane, sees Old Trafford as his preferred destination as he prepares to leave Spain,” the piece continued, while Richardson also noted that both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are interested in the ex-Monaco man.

Per the piece, Rodriguez would be happy to make the switch this month, with his agent Jorge Mendes said to be in regular contact with United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. However, Mourinho isn’t said to be completely convinced by the 25-year-old, who has struggled to force his way into the Madrid setup consistently under Zidane.



Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Rodriguez has fallen down the pecking order under Zidane.

Rodriguez did turn out for Real in midweek against Sevilla in a 3-0 Copa del Rey win and offered a reminder of what he’s capable of with two goals. Per Squawka Football, the playmaker tends to make a vital contribution when he takes to the field in the iconic white jersey:

James Rodriguez has now been directly involved in 64 goals in 96 games for Real Madrid across all competitions. 35 assists

29 goals pic.twitter.com/zBzDYbQsyf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 7, 2017

However, at Madrid the standard of attacking players is very high, with Rodriguez battling with the likes of Isco, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio to get in the team alongside players such as Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rodriguez has the talent to light up the Premier League if used in the right setup. But Mourinho, like Zidane, is not a manager who accommodates players, demanding pragmatism all over the pitch. Subsequently, the Colombian, who is not the most combative off the ball, may find himself in a similar situation if he was to move to Old Trafford.