Manchester United’s pursuit of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has reportedly taken another twist, with the player’s move to Old Trafford said to be back on again.

That’s according to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, who has suggested a snag over a sell-on clause in the player’s contract that had been holding up a potential deal has been resolved. Benfica will now reportedly pay Swedish side Vasteras 10 per cent of the £38 million fee they’re poised to receive for the player.

According to Mullock, Lindelof’s refusal to sign a new contract with the Lisbon club prompted confusion over the amount potentially owed to Vasteras in the event of a sale, with the Swedish side demanding £7.2 million previously. However, Vasteras president Bengt Ake Nilsson has since stated “we have an agreement with Benfica.”

It’s added this agreement will pave the way for the Sweden international’s move to Old Trafford, with Mullock suggesting he will sign a five-year contract, pick up £115,000-a-week and wear the No. 2 shirt.

Here’s a look at why Lindelof is rated as one of the most exciting young defenders in European football at the moment:

