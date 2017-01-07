Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Manchester United have been backed by pundit Craig Burley to complete the signing of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC (h/t Marc Williams of the Daily Star), Burley proclaimed he believes the striker will be a major signing for Jose Mourinho at the end of the current campaign.

Burley said:

I think [this could happen], not in January, but potentially in the summer.

[I hear] that he may stay an extra year with [Atletico boss] Diego Simeone and then things might happen.

But I get the feeling, as we know, that money talks and he will be a potential target for the big clubs.

Man United are on the lookout for top players, so I think this deal could happen.

According to Phil Cadden of The Sun, preliminary talks have already been held with Griezmann’s agent over the terms of a transfer. If he joins the Red Devils, the Frenchman could collect a weekly wage of £220,000, matching the huge sum earned by his France international team-mate Paul Pogba.

Pogba and Griezmann are known to be good friends, and the midfielder could be a key piece of the jigsaw in tempting the striker to the Theatre of Dreams.

Here is the attacker in action:

