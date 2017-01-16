Roma defender Kostas Manolas has dismissed suggestions he could be on the move after reports linked him with a transfer to Manchester United.

According to Corriere della Sera (h/t James Whaling of the Daily Mirror) Arsenal are ready to rival the Red Devils in the chase for the Greece international, who is said to be valued at a whopping £50 million by his current club.

However, the man himself has taken to Instagram to have his say on the exit links, posting the following snap alongside Roma icon Francesco Totti and an accompanying message:

“Write something real instead of make up stories,” reads the caption to the photo, per Calciomercato.com.

Since joining the Giallorossi, Manolas has emerged as a standout defender in Serie A and one of the most exciting centre-backs in European football. Here is a look at what he adds to the heart of the Roma defence:

The 25-year-old has all the attributes needed to thrive in the English game. Manolas relishes physical battles and is a force to be reckoned with in the tackle. Additionally, the defender is composed in possession and alert to sharp movements in the final third.

Per WhoScored.com, there wouldn’t be too much danger of Manolas struggling to cope with the agricultural nature of the Premier League either:

Previous articleBroadway stars plan NYC concert on day of Donald Trump's inauguration
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY