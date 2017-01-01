Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to bring Real Madrid defender Pepe to Old Trafford in the summer.

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, the Red Devils boss is a big fan of the centre-back, who he worked alongside during his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 33-year-old could be set to leave Madrid, with talks over a new contract breaking down.

Per Fissler, Pepe is “attracting interest from all over Europe and China,” with Tottenham Hotspur noted as an interested party. However, it’s added that “Mourinho knows him well and is hoping to steal a march on everyone else interested by making an early offer.”

While he’s far from a favourite with neutrals, Pepe has been a vital figure in the Spanish capital since he joined in 2007. Here’s a look at what he could offer:

Although he turns 34 in February, the Portugal international remains one of the best defenders in world football.

His talent was on show throughout 2016. Pepe was crucial in Madrid’s 11th European Cup win, as he partnered Sergio Ramos superbly in the UEFA Champions League. In addition, he was a colossus at the back for Portugal in the UEFA European Championship, helping the team clinch their first-ever major honour.



Mourinho and Pepe have worked together previously.

Sports journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor hailed his influence after Portugal clinched the crown against France:

Given how Portugal have got here, I think there’s a case for Pepe as player of the tournament. He won’t be, but he’s been that good. — Seb Stafford-Bloor (@SebSB) July 10, 2016

There’d be obvious merits to bringing Pepe in. Not only does he know Mourinho well, but he’s experienced, a winner and an upgrade on the team’s current options. If United could secure him on a free transfer, it’d be a very savvy acquisition.

Of course, Pepe wouldn’t be a long-term option at the back for United. But Mourinho is seeking to convert this Red Devils side into a winning team again, and, to do that, he needs the right characters in the dressing room. Like him or loathe him, Pepe is a player who belongs in that category.

United Want Yannick Carrasco in January



According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Steve Mitchell of CalcioMercato.com), Manchester United will make a move for Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco in January.

As noted in the report, Memphis Depay is set to leave Old Trafford and Mourinho is said to be set on adding another wide player. Atletico reportedly do not want the Belgium international to leave, although the Red Devils are to start talks over a potential move in the midseason market.

Carrasco is currently in his second season at the Vicente Calderon having joined from Monaco in 2015. This term he’s taken his game on a level, and he’s a thrilling player to watch, as these figures from OptaJose show:

1 – Yannick Carrasco is the only La Liga midfielder to have completed more than 100 dribbles in 2016 (102 – all comps). Explosion #Opta2016 pic.twitter.com/Bcafb5fTSa — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 28, 2016

Even discounting Depay, United have a lot of quality in wide positions, with Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all capable of doing a job on the flanks.



Carrasco has been a joy to watch this season.

However, Carrasco would potentially bring something a little different to the attacking setup. His dribbling puts defenders on edge, as does his burst of speed, while he also knows where the back of the net is, chipping in with six league goals in 2016-17 already.

The Red Devils have shown a willingness to be more expansive under Mourinho than predecessor Louis van Gaal and the style of play deployed in recent matches would certainly suit a player like Carrasco. However, Atletico have plenty to compete for in 2017, and it’d be a massive surprise if they opted to let an important player like the 23-year-old leave the club midseason.