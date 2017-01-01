Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to bring Real Madrid defender Pepe to Old Trafford in the summer.

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, the Red Devils boss is a big fan of the centre-back, who he worked alongside during his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 33-year-old could be set to leave Madrid, with talks over a new contract breaking down.

Per Fissler, Pepe is “attracting interest from all over Europe and China,” with Tottenham Hotspur noted as an interested party. However, it’s added that “Mourinho knows him well and is hoping to steal a march on everyone else interested by making an early offer.”

While he’s far from a favourite with neutrals, Pepe has been a vital figure in the Spanish capital since he joined in 2007. Here’s a look at what he could offer:

Previous articleIstanbul nightclub gunman captured on CCTV
Next articleHeavy cold forces Queen to miss New Year's Day church service at Sandringham
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY