Manchester United have moved a step closer to signing Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof, according to reports from Sweden. The Eagles are said to have resolved issues with Lindelof‘s former club and are now in a position to let him move to Old Trafford.

A report from Swedish publication Expressen (h/t Metro’s Mark Brus) detailed how “Benfica and Vasteras had been at disagreement over the payment of various fees and clauses.” These issues are said to have been settled, and United are still expected to pay £38 million to bring 22-year-old rising star Lindelof to the Premier League.

The sell-on clause in Lindelof‘s deal with Benfica, one designed to compensate old club Vasteras, was reportedly the sticking point.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News provided some details: “Sources in Portugal indicate Lindelof‘s transfer to United is ‘still on,’ but Vasteras are entitled to 20 per cent of Lindelof‘s next transfer fee, and the dispute over an outstanding payment of €250,000 has proved to be an additional stumbling block in negotiations.”

Of course, this is a transfer saga typically swinging back and forth on a daily basis. To help illustrate the point, recent reports also indicated Benfica were still acting as if the transfer will go ahead by leaving Lindelof out of matchday squads, per Mark Critchley of The Independent.

If it is now full speed ahead, United will eventually be getting a combative and cultured young defender who can become a mainstay of a new-look back four. Manager Jose Mourinho signed Eric Bailly in the summer but needs another quality defender next to the ultra-athletic 22-year-old once the former Villarreal man returns from the Africa Cup of Nations.

In the meantime, Mourinho needs a building block he feels confident in to hold together a defence that’s been inconsistent at times this season. Confidence in the defenders he has hasn’t exactly been a theme of the season for Mourinho.

The United chief has indicated a willingness to sell England international Chris Smalling, per Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday. He’s also preferred to play Daley Blind at left-back.

