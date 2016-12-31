Reported Manchester United target Victor Lindelof was left out of Benfica‘s squad against FC Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday, prompting further speculation he could be set to join the Premier League outfit.

Benfica revealed their teamsheet for the Primeira Liga clash on Twitter:

According to Metro‘s George Bellshaw, Benfica‘s decision not to name him could either be because he’s not “in the right frame of mind to play” due to the uncertainty over his future or it could indicate he’s set to move in January.



BBC Sport’s Simon Stone reported a winter transfer for the 22-year-old was off because of the resurgent form of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo in recent weeks, though his article has been contested by Portuguese outlet A Bola, according to Jan Hagen of Sport Witness:

A Bola thinks BBC’s article about Mourinho not wanting Lindelöf anymore is Man United trying to pressure Benfica to lower the transfer fee. pic.twitter.com/zTYwUqxrvg — Jan Hagen (@PortuBall) December 29, 2016

The centre-back has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence over the last 12 months after breaking into Benfica‘s starting lineup and securing his position as a key player with some assured performances.

Bleacher Report UK’s Sam Tighe is an admirer of the Sweden international:

[Lindelof] Surprisingly acrobatic considering his build. Often hooks balls clear you wouldn’t expect, positionally very good too. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) December 20, 2016

Squawka Football shared the numbers behind a recent all-action performance he put in against Rio Ave:

Victor Lindelof’s game by numbers for Benfica today: 100% tackles won

100% aerial duels won

93% pass accuracy

4 interceptions

2 clearances pic.twitter.com/I26f3gEcS6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2016

Lindelof is a robust and intelligent defender, and he would make a valuable addition to United’s squad.

The Red Devils’ best defender, Eric Bailly, will be off to the Africa Cup of Nations in January, leaving Rojo, Jones, Chris Smalling and Daley Blind as manager Jose Mourinho‘s centre-back options.

However, there is no guarantee Rojo and Jones’ impressive form will last—the former still has a tendency to put in rash challenges on a regular basis, while the latter has been unreliable with injuries in recent years.

Further, Blind—while he has covered in defence admirably—is a midfielder by trade and hardly an ideal long-term solution, while Smalling hasn’t always convinced of late.

For United to secure a UEFA Champions League place this season and challenge for the Premier League title again in the future, signing a player of Lindelof‘s quality and potential will be a significant boost to their chances.

Meanwhile, West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has dismissed reports he will attempt to sign Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford on a loan deal in January.



Per TalkSport, the Hammers boss said: “No way. Rashford is very valuable for Manchester United. There’s no way. There’s no way to get him. They have many games, four competitions. He’s playing. So no way. No way.”

The 19-year-old’s opportunities have been somewhat limited by the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Old Trafford; the youngster has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season but has completed 90 minutes on just five occasions.

Bilic is correct in his assertion, though. United are battling on four fronts and, if they can progress deep into the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League and provide a strong defence of the FA Cup, they will have plenty of games remaining for the rest of the season.

Ibrahimovic has done remarkably well thus far, but at 35, he’s not going to be able to play in every match if that is the case, and Mourinho will need Rashford to call upon in his stead.