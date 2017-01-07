Manchester United are unlikely to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof after manager Jose Mourinho said he’s ready to place his faith in the club’s current assets. Elsewhere, Patrice Evra would reportedly prefer an Old Trafford return over a move to Valencia.

United will lose centre-back Eric Bailly to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, but when asked if he planned to sign defensive cover for the Ivorian, Mourinho insisted Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo have his trust, per the Mirror‘s David McDonnell:

No, I wait for Bailly. I hope the three can control the situation in those eight matches. I will try to rest one in every game. On Saturday I will rest one, against Hull another – and we’ll try to make a rotation between these three. We still have Daley Blind as the fourth defender in case we need him to play there and we also have Michael Carrick, so let’s try.

McDonnell cited United’s links to Benfica defender Lindelof and Southampton centre-back Jose Fonte as two targets the Red Devils could have recruited in their effort to secure cover for Ivory Coast star Bailly.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News provided further evidence to suggest Lindelof may remain at Benfica after returning to their squad for Saturday’s clash at Vitoria Guimaraes following the winter break:

Lindelof back in Benfica squad for tomorrow’s game https://t.co/6aMqjwoyEZ — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 6, 2017

Swedish newspaper Expressen (h/t Metro‘s Mark Brus) suggested United’s chances of landing Lindelof improved after his old club, Vasteras, settled a clause disagreement with his current employers, Benfica.

However, David Amoyal of GianlucaDiMarzio.com hinted a January move for the Eagles star now looked unlikely, with Jones and Rojo in particular having exceeded expectations of late as a partnership in central defence:

@i_manumishra Manolas not leaving in January doesn’t look like Lindelof will either — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) January 5, 2017

Meanwhile, former Red Devil and Old Trafford favourite Evra has an offer to join Valencia, according to Sky Italia, CV Radio and Spanish newspaper AS (h/t Football Italia, via Eurosport), but he’s holding out for a United return.

The 35-year-old is said to be eyeing a six-month stay at the Theatre of Dreams before hanging up his boots and taking on a coaching role with the Premier League giants. Metro‘s Chris Winterburn has suggested United are yet to make an approach, however:

.@DiMarzio suggesting Patrice Evra is open to Valencia move but is waiting to see if Manchester United make him an offer to return. — Chris Winterburn (@Chriswin4) January 6, 2017

Evra’s Juventus contract is due to expire at the end of this season, and it seems possible the Frenchman could leave the club after starting in just nine matches across all competitions this season.

United boss Mourinho has shown a lack of faith in Luke Shaw so far this season, often preferring right-sided Matteo Darmian at left-back, suggesting he may be open to a new face in the position.

Speaking of Darmian, Goal (h/t Charles Perrin of the Daily Express) reported Serie A champions Juventus are in the market to bring the Italy defender back to his native land this month.

The former Torino right-back has been linked with a Serie A return after slipping firmly behind Antonio Valencia in United’s hierarchy, and Juve could have the means to sanction a January move to Turin.