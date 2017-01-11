Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Manchester United have reportedly given Memphis Depay a £15 million price tag for clubs looking to buy him in January.
According to French outlet RMC Sport (h/t Kevin Palmer of the Irish Independent), Lyon are holding talks with the Red Devils over a deal for the Dutchman, and the Ligue 1 club have revealed United are prepared to make a £10 million loss on the player they signed in the summer of 2015.
United manager Jose Mourinho has previously confirmed he will not consider a loan deal, per Sky Sports News HQ:
Hesham Bilal-Hafiz of the Manchester Evening News believes such a decision is telling:
According to Palmer, though, the Special One did give the forward a glimmer of hope if he stays put this winter:
If he is staying, I would be more than happy because he is a fantastic guy and a very good player. I feel so sorry that I am not giving him opportunities to play. A player of his age needs to be playing matches.
If he stays with me, for sure, he will play some games because we have so many matches.
The fact that Jose wants to sell Memphis and not even loan him shows exactly how poor his mentality is. Jose doesn’t want to work with him.
The 22-year-old arrived ahead of last season on the back of firing PSV Eindhoven to the Eredivisie title in a sensational campaign that saw him rack up 28 goals and eight assists in all competitions.
Depay struggled to replicate that form consistently as United laboured under Louis van Gaal last year, and the Netherlands international finished his debut season with seven goals and assists apiece from 48 appearances in all competitions.
The forward has failed to kick on since Mourinho‘s arrival in the summer, though, and he has played a total of 134 minutes under the Portuguese, largely restricted to brief cameo appearances.
United’s desire to cut their losses on him is understandable given the direction his Old Trafford career has thus far headed, but, as the Telegraph‘s James Ducker noted, they may need to rethink their strategy to offload him:
Indeed, a loan move could help revitalise Depay‘s career and in doing so make it easier for the Red Devils to ship him out permanently in the summer, or give the player a route back into the squad as a viable option for Mourinho in the future.
The forward has potential, and his pace, trickery and eye for goal would be a real asset if he can rediscover the form he showed at PSV, but he needs to start showing that—although it seems he will have to do so elsewhere.