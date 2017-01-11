Manchester United have reportedly given Memphis Depay a £15 million price tag for clubs looking to buy him in January.

According to French outlet RMC Sport (h/t Kevin Palmer of the Irish Independent), Lyon are holding talks with the Red Devils over a deal for the Dutchman, and the Ligue 1 club have revealed United are prepared to make a £10 million loss on the player they signed in the summer of 2015.

United manager Jose Mourinho has previously confirmed he will not consider a loan deal, per Sky Sports News HQ:

Hesham Bilal-Hafiz of the Manchester Evening News believes such a decision is telling:

WATCH: Schneiderlin and Depay will only leave #MUFC on permanent deals, says Mourinho. More: https://t.co/q81GLW7zCp https://t.co/MssYW7wPlv — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 6, 2017

According to Palmer, though, the Special One did give the forward a glimmer of hope if he stays put this winter:

If he is staying, I would be more than happy because he is a fantastic guy and a very good player. I feel so sorry that I am not giving him opportunities to play. A player of his age needs to be playing matches. If he stays with me, for sure, he will play some games because we have so many matches.