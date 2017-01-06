Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is reportedly on the cusp of sealing a transfer to Everton after it was reported on Friday that the France international is having a medical on Merseyside.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News wrote Schneiderlin was already at the Toffees’ Finch Farm training facility for his Everton medical as of late Friday morning:

Morgan Schneiderlin having medical at Everton today. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 6, 2017

That said, Luckhurst added United and Everton are yet to agree a fee, although the 27-year-old “should sign in time” to make his Goodison Park debut against Manchester City on Jan. 15.

Lukchurst also commented on the sudden deal taking a player United once looked at as a Michael Carrick replacement to pastures new, having struggled to break into the club’s ranks during his 18-month stay in Manchester:

Schneiderlin a sound signing at the time and seemed ideal successor to Carrick. Mitigating factors behind struggles but rarely shone. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 6, 2017

The Frenchman arrived at Old Trafford from Southampton as a £27 million purchase in the summer of 2015 and scored one goal in 50 appearances for the Red Devils, per Transfermarkt.

Rob Dawson of MEN mused at the unlikely circumstance that Schneiderlin finds himself on the brink of a United exit before a certain other midfield outcast still under manager Jose Mourinho’s command:

Imagine Jose Mourinho didn’t think in the summer that he would sell Schneiderlin before Schweinsteiger. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonMEN) January 6, 2017

Luckhurst mentioned in his report that United rejected an £18 million bid from West Bromwich Albion for their departing anchor, leaving the impression that Everton will have to pay more than that to secure his signature.

Despite the promise with which he arrived at the club, Schneiderlin’s United tenure was an underwhelming one, struggling to contend with the likes of Ander Herrera, Carrick and, more recently, Paul Pogba.

He’s likely to have a lot more luck cracking into Everton manager Ronald Koeman’s plans, where he stands to form promising partnerships with Idrissa Gueye, Gareth Barry, Ross Barkley and James McCarthy.

Despite developing his reputation as a defensive midfielder at St. Mary’s Stadium, Schneiderlin has shown an attacking edge in recent seasons and may look to bring that approach to Goodison Park.

Elsewhere, MEN‘s Dawson reported United are “not expected to bid” for Southampton centre-back Jose Fonte, despite news the Portugal international has handed in a transfer request at the south-coast club.

The Red Devils are said to be seeking cover in central defence following Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly’s departure for the Africa Cup of Nations, although it seems Fonte, 33, won’t be their man.