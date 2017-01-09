Juventus have confirmed Patrice Evra was left out of the squad on Sunday as he decides whether to leave the club, with Manchester United reportedly in the running to re-sign the defender.

Evra signed for Juve from United in 2014, and Giuseppe Marotta, chief executive of the Serie A side, said the France full-back could be moving on again.

Per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Iain Strachan for Goal), Marotta said:

Evra was not called up to the squad because he’s thinking about his future. If he leaves, we will not sign a replacement. It’s only right he’s taking a moment to reflect, as his contract will expire in June, he is 35 years old going towards 36. We’ll see next week. I don’t think we need to find a replacement, as we have internal options like Kwadwo Asamoah and Federico Mattiello.

Marotta’s comments follow those of Evra’s agent, Federico Pastorello, who said that it wasn’t guaranteed the player will quit Turin.

He told Juvenews.eu (h/t the Guardian): “It’s not certain he will leave Juventus. We’ll see what happens over the next few days.”

Evra was a fans’ favourite and a big success during his six years at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League title five times in a period that also included a UEFA Champions League triumph.



However, any supporters with hopes of a dream return could be scuppered by United boss Jose Mourinho, who isn’t keen on bringing the player back, according to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail.

Jones wrote that United “do not intend to bring Evra back and are unlikely to make any new additions in January.”

Evra boasts a sharp defensive mind and offers positive attacking intent, and it can be argued that United haven’t truly replaced him since his switch to Italy two years ago.



Indeed, left-back looks to be a problem position for Mourinho.

After a promising opening to the season, the injury-prone Luke Shaw hasn’t featured since November due to a groin problem.

The 21-year-old signed for United from Southampton for £27 million in 2015 but has struggled badly with injuries. However, in the appearances he has made, the England international has shown he can be a key player for seasons to come—if his body holds up.



In terms of other options, Daley Blind can fill in at left-back, but his passing and technical ability is best served in central areas, while Matteo Darmian has only had a small run of games.

Additionally, Marcos Rojo has played left-back on several occasions but has recently developed a solid centre-back understanding with Phil Jones. Mourinho would surely be loath to switch the Argentina international to full-back and disrupt the defensive shape once more.

Mourinho’s reported reluctance over capturing Evra is a possible sign of confidence in Shaw.

At 35 years old, Evra would likely only offer a stop-gap solution for the remainder of this season, so it is perhaps wise for the Portuguese to put his faith in the much younger Shaw to eventually fill the left-back slot on a regular basis at United.

