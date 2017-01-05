Patrice Evra is reportedly hoping to make a surprise return to Manchester United and could even leave Juventus during the January transfer window, according to Adrian Kajumba for the Mirror.

The 35-year-old France international spent eight years playing for the club before departing for Turin in the summer of 2014, but after two successful years in Italy, Evra is now struggling to get into the first 11. Alex Sandro’s excellent form has forced the left-back to reportedly consider his options, with a return to United his favoured move, as per Kajumba.

Rumours that Evra may leave Juventus began after his agent, Federico Pastorello, admitted that Evra “would like to be playing more often,” as per Juvenews.eu (h/t Ben Gladwell for ESPN FC). The Frenchman has only started three league matches in 2016/17, although he has featured in all six of the club’s Champions League games.

However, United are not interested in bringing Evra to the club in January, according to Stuart Mathieson for the Manchester Evening News. He writes that Mourinho “firmly believes” in the potential of Luke Shaw.



OLI SCARFF/Getty Images



However, it would not be surprising if Jose Mourinho starts looking for a dependable left-back if Shaw’s injury problems continue to plague him. The 21-year-old has only started six league games this campaign, with Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind most often filling in for him.

What’s more, Mourinho is not averse to signing veterans of the game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is also 35-years-old, has arguably been United’s best player this season, and Evra’s excellent physical fitness would suggest he can remain at the top for a little while yet. His experience could also be a positive influence on the younger players, as sportswriter Liam Canning pointed out on Twitter:

Patrice Evra: called ‘Uncle Pat’ by Pogba and Antoine Griezmann, can help and mentor youth at #mufc (especially Shaw), and a good back-up. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 4, 2017

Former Red Devils favourite Rio Ferdinand recently took to Instagram to lend his support to the rumours, accompanying a picture of himself and Evra with the message:

In other United news, James Rodriguez might use the club as a “bargaining chip” when negotiating a new contract at Real Madrid, as per Samuel Luckhurst for the Manchester Evening News. The club have recently made an enquiry regarding the player’s availability in the summer and were quoted £50 million, according to Emanuele Giulanelli for The Sun, but any hopes of a deal have been scuppered by the man himself.

“Real Madrid is the club I dreamed about. And here I am living that dream,” he said, as per Luckhurst, after Real’s match against Sevilla on Wednesday. “I’m where I always wanted to be.”

United fans might be excited by the idea of a former legend coming to Old Trafford—never mind a superstar like James—but as things stand their pursuit of new signings in January is not looking fruitful.