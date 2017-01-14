Manchester United and Chelsea will reportedly battle it out for Lazio centre-back Stefan de Vrij in the summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the two Premier League giants are ready to pursue the defender, who is said to be rated at around €40 million (£35 million) by his current employers.

It’s noted that United boss Jose Mourinho and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte both consider the Dutchman a “top-level defender.”

De Vrij was absent for the majority of last season due to a knee problem. However, he was a rock at the base of the Lazio side in the 2014-15 campaign and has impressed this term in the 12 league starts he’s made for Simone Inzaghi’s team.

Here is a glimpse at what the 24-year-old would bring to English football if either the Red Devils or the Blues snapped him up:

Previous articleDeaf boy, 6, who fled Iraq after Isis threatened to kill disabled youngsters, given last minute reprieve to remain in UK
Next articleOne's royal selfie: Prince Andrew and family send unusual thank you cards
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY