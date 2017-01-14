Manchester United and Chelsea will reportedly battle it out for Lazio centre-back Stefan de Vrij in the summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the two Premier League giants are ready to pursue the defender, who is said to be rated at around €40 million (£35 million) by his current employers.

It’s noted that United boss Jose Mourinho and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte both consider the Dutchman a “top-level defender.”

De Vrij was absent for the majority of last season due to a knee problem. However, he was a rock at the base of the Lazio side in the 2014-15 campaign and has impressed this term in the 12 league starts he’s made for Simone Inzaghi’s team.

Here is a glimpse at what the 24-year-old would bring to English football if either the Red Devils or the Blues snapped him up:

It’s easy to see why a club like United and a manager like Mourinho would be impressed by De Vrij. The Dutchman is a classy operator at the back—he is quick to react to attacking threats and relishes physical duels with forwards. His composure on the ball would also be a big asset to the Red Devils.

Here is a look at how the Dutchman compares to Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, who have shone for United as of late, in league matches this term:

Defender Comparison Apps (Sub) 12 9 10 (2) Goals 1 0 0 Tackles per game 1.8 1.4 1.5 Interceptions per game 2.6 1.6 1.6 Clearances per game 3.8 8.3 7.5 Blocks per game 0.5 0.4 0.3 Passing accuracy 86% 89.2% 85.7% WhoScored.com

Indeed, Mourinho has found an unlikely formula in the aforementioned duo, with their affinity diminishing the manager’s need to reinforce the centre of defence. Nevertheless, the Portuguese will know that an upgrade is required in this area of the field if United are to challenge for the top honours.

De Vrij possesses the potential to be that upgrade. Managers may have been hesitant about spending big on the Lazio man after his injury issues last term, although he seems to be recuperated and close to recapturing his best again. United would be getting a fine player if they were willing to splash the cash on the Dutchman.

Memphis Depay ‘A Priority’ for Lyon



Gareth Copley/Getty Images



Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has suggested that Manchester United’s toiling winger Memphis Depay is the club’s top target in the January transfer window.

“I have put a priority on [Depay],” he said to OLweb.fr (h/t Simon Peach of the Daily Mirror). “He is a young player with great international experience and a lot of potential. This is my No. 1 priority.”

It’s also noted by Genesio the club are concerned about the future of Rachid Ghezzal, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, and believe Depay could be an ideal replacement for the Algeria international.



Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Depay has been marginalised by Mourinho.

According to Sky Sports News HQ, the Ligue 1 side have already had a £13 million offer turned down for the Netherlands international. Mourinho has said he will let the 22-year-old depart should the club’s valuation be met.

Oliver Kay of The Times relayed what Mourinho had to say about the bid:

Mourinho on Lyon bid for Memphis Depay: “The offer that we had is far from being reasonable for us. At the moment, he’s our player” — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) January 13, 2017

Depay arrived at Old Trafford with a big reputation, having starred both on the international stage with the Netherlands and during the 2014-15 Eredivisie season, when his goals were vital to PSV Eindhoven winning the title. However, the flair, incision and ruthlessness he displayed with his former club has rarely been seen in United colours.

Lyon have plenty of exciting young talent, and the style of football in France could be more forgiving for the youngster. As things stand, it’s imperative he moves midseason to reignite his stuttering career.