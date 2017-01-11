Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly sees AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as the perfect foil for Paul Pogba and could move for him in the current transfer window rather than the summer due to Morgan Schneiderlin’s imminent departure to Everton.

According to Mark Ogden on ESPN FC, Bakayoko, 22, is being eyed by United “as a potential long-term successor to [35-year-old] Michael Carrick,” and Schneiderlin’s likely January move to Goodison Park for £22 million could prompt the Red Devils to swoop for the Frenchman earlier than they planned.

With Chelsea also interested in Bakayoko, United are concerned about losing him to a direct Premier League rival, but Monaco are “determined” not to let him leave until the end of the season, per Ogden.

The midfielder recently said: “I won’t leave Monaco this winter, that’s for sure.” However, he did add the Premier League “makes you dream,” per Eurosport (h/t Omnisport via Yahoo Sport).

It is little surprise Bakayoko is drawing attention from some of England’s biggest clubs, as he has enjoyed an excellent 2016-17 campaign and had a particularly impressive December, per WhoScored.com:

More defensively minded than Pogba and accomplished in the tackle, Bakayoko is also comfortable on the ball and has netted twice in Ligue 1 this season, per WhoScored.com.

As can be seen below, his physicality is also a major asset:

GRAPHIC: Tiemoué Bakayoko – December’s Ligue 1 player of the month #ASM pic.twitter.com/QJ1f8ENEJw — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 4, 2017

Finding a replacement for Carrick is essential for United. He was kept out of the team for much of the early part of the season by Mourinho, but United and Pogba have both improved dramatically since the Englishman re-established a regular starting role in late October.

Per Squawka, his influence on the side is clear when results are examined:

However, Carrick will turn 36 in July, and a new foil for Pogba who can control United’s play from the middle of the park is needed.

Clearly Mourinho does not think Schneiderlin is the man for the job, but Bakayoko could be.