Manchester United will not sign Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof in January, according to reports. 

BBC Sport’s Simon Stone has stated the Red Devils have not made an offer for the defender as of yet and will not be looking to secure the player midseason, despite speculation that a deal was close to completion for the Sweden international.

According to Stone, “the form of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo in central defence has persuaded manager Jose Mourinho he does not need to buy.” It’s noted that Mourinho is also confident in his depth at centre-back, with Eric Bailly, Daley Blind and Chris Smalling all vying for spots in the starting XI.

Even so, given his excellent form in 2016, plenty associated with the Old Trafford club had become excited by the prospect of Lindelof’s arrival. Here’s a reminder why:

