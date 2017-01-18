Manchester United are reportedly eager for 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay on at Old Trafford for two more years following the end of the 2016-17 season as his 19-goal tally in the current campaign has proved his continuing quality.

According to Neil Custis in The Sun, the Red Devils are keen to tie the talismanic striker to a new deal that will expire in June 2019, when he is 37, despite his initial contract signed upon his arrival in the summer only being for 12 months with the option of another season.

It is little surprise that United should want to keep Ibrahimovic for as long as possible as he is currently showing few signs of declining in his relatively advanced years having netted 14 Premier League goals so far in 2016-17, the joint most in the division, per Sky Sports News HQ:

Ibrahimovic is currently the joint top-scorer in the Premier League with 14 goals, alongside Costa & Sanchez: https://t.co/ZvHr0E6iiu pic.twitter.com/Dz6T6yRsgF — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 17, 2017

Per Custis, United also greatly value his leadership and off-field influence, while there “are even thoughts at the highest level about a possible coaching role at Old Trafford when his playing days end.”

Former Sweden international Ibrahimovic has been a prolific goalscorer throughout his career at some of Europe’s biggest clubs—including Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

He started well at United following his summer move from PSG but then looked to be showing his age when he returned just one goal in 11 consecutive games from mid-September.

However, recently his form has returned emphatically as he has scored 13 goals in his last 13 appearances in all competitions, some of them absolutely crucial—like his late equaliser against Liverpool on Sunday.

Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson as United manager in 2013 United have been lacking a genuinely prolific striker:

Anthony Martial top-scored for the Manchester outfit in the 2015-16 Premier League season under Louis van Gaal with just 11 goals, while Robin van Persie was United’s expert marksman in Ferguson’s final season, scoring 26 times in the English top flight.

While Ibrahimovic may struggle to match the Dutchman in his debut season with United, he is well on course to break the 20-goal mark in the Premier League in 2016-17.

And there is no obvious reason why his return should decline into next season as he does not rely on particularly startling pace but instinct and physicality, and he remains in excellent shape.

Ibrahimovic’s ability to play multiple matches in a row is sure to take a hit as his years advance but, given his quality in 2016-17, there seems little reason why he should not be able to continue contributing until 2019.