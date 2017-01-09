Manchester United host Hull City at Old Trafford in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie on Tuesday.

United are attempting to win the competition for the first time since 2010—for what would be manager Jose Mourinho‘s fourth triumph in the tournament—and are heavy favourites to make the final.

Underdogs Hull have the motivation of reaching a first League Cup final, while new manager Marco Silva will be eager to further impress having won his opening game against Swansea City in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash.

Read on for a preview of Tuesday’s match along with live-streaming and television information, as well as the latest team news.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Live on Sky Sports 1 (UK) and beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, beIN Sports Connect

Team News

Following United’s 4-0 thrashing of Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday, Mourinho revealed the rested players who will return to the starting lineup against Hull, per Sky Sports:

Today [Saturday] I played with fresh players, I don’t want to put things in first team or second, first choice or second choice. Today I played with fresh players, the players that didn’t play against West Ham. And the next match against Hull I’m going to play again with fresh players so it’s easy to know our team – it’s Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], it’s [Paul] Pogba, it’s [Ander] Herrera, it’s [Antonio] Valencia, the guys who didn’t play today.

Meanwhile, Silva will likely be inclined to start a similar XI to the side that beat Swansea given that Hull had not won a game since November before the 2-0 victory.

Predicted United XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Martial.

Predicted Hull XI: Jakupovic; Meyler, Livermore, Dawson, Robertson; Henriksen, Huddlestone, Mason, Clucas; Snodgrass, Diomande.

Preview

United have won their last eight games in a row in all competitions and have not been beaten since early November.

Mourinho‘s Red Devils are slowly but surely becoming a force to be reckoned with again in the Premier League, and it would be a huge surprise were they not to make it to the EFL Cup final.

A convincing victory at Old Trafford would make a Wembley Stadium trip all but guaranteed for United despite the second leg at Hull on Jan. 26.

The Tigers’ only chance of causing an upset over two legs will likely be if they can take something from Old Trafford and, despite the recent victory over Swansea, that will be a tough ask.

United’s star players have all been in fine form of late, with Ibrahimovic and Pogba recently nominated for the Premier League’s Player of the Month award:



Nigel Roddis/Getty Images



Hull are propping up the Premier League, and their defeat of Swansea came with their first clean sheet since August.

Ibrahimovic is likely to cause the Tigers’ defence numerous problems, as will the pacy wingers Mourinho has to call on.

Under Silva, though, Hull now have the advantage of being something of an unknown quantity, and they are coming off the back of a morale-boosting win.

Hull frustrated United in August when they hosted the Manchester outfit in the Premier League, the Red Devils only prevailing 1-0 thanks to a 90th-minute Marcus Rashford goal.

An even better defensive performance will be needed from the visitors at Old Trafford on Tuesday if they are to prevent United from taking control of the semi-final.